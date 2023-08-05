Maryam Shetty Breaks Silence After Tinubu Withdrew Her Name From The List of Ministerial Nominees

Maryam Shetty, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the withdrawal of her ministerial appointment as the will of God.

TheCable had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu withdrew her nomination and replaced her with Mariya Mahmoud, who is also from Kano State.

The development happened a few hours before the screening of Shetty as a ministerial nominee.

President Tinubu who had earlier nominated Shetty in the 19-man list submitted to the Senate, informed the Senate about the addition of two ministerial nominees and the withdrawal of Shetty.

Shetty had arrived at the National Assembly on Friday for what she thought was going to be her screening, but she later left the parliament, apparently disappointed when she learned that her name was not on the Senate’s order paper.

Reacting to this, Shetty in a statement on Saturday, said she felt sheer joy and pride at his nomination beyond words, stating that she would not allow the incident to stop her from believing in the country.

She also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima for finding her worthy of being nominated as a minister and for considering her for such an esteemed position.

The APC chieftain, therefore, said the withdrawal of her nomination had reaffirmed her belief in the potential for change and in the inherent greatness of Nigeria.

She said: “My nomination may have been withdrawn, but my hope is unwavering. As I have often stated, “Hope is not lost; maybe I will come back again.”

Meanwhile, there are indications that the removal of Shetty as ministerial nominee is because of power-play within the ruling party.

Sources confirmed to Daily Trust that the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is now the National Chairman of the APC nominated Bunkure, his former commissioner to replace Shetty.

Ganduje’s associates who spoke with the platform claimed that power play led to the swapping of Shetty with Bunkure.

The sources said she was swapped because she does not belong to the political family of the former governor.

It was suspected that her name was “smuggled” into the list by a senior member of the presidency.

It was gathered that Ganduje was informed that the slot Shetty used to make the list should have gone to him; hence he was asked to nominate a replacement.

One of the sources said the president was surprised that the nomination of Shetty did not come from Ganduje.

“The people that nominated her showed a picture she took with the former Kano governor to the president to make it look like she was in his group” the source said.

