Mary was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel – Obi

In an uplifting tale of honesty and integrity, a heartwarming incident at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos has highlighted the goodness that still exists in society. Despite the prevailing hardship and moral challenges faced in the country, a staff member of the hotel, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, has become a shining example of ethical conduct by returning a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer.

The heartwarming incident came to light when a customer reported that they had mistakenly left a substantial amount of money in their hotel room. To their surprise and relief, Mary, an employee of Eko Hotel and Suites, promptly and diligently ensured that the misplaced sum was safely returned to its rightful owner.

This act of honesty has resonated deeply with many, providing a much-needed reminder of the significance of moral values and upholding integrity in everyday interactions. Amid the challenges faced by society, Mary’s actions have become an uplifting testament to the inherent goodness in people and the importance of doing what is right, even in challenging circumstances.

The management of Eko Hotel and Suites, recognizing the commendable display of honesty, has praised Mary for her exemplary conduct and recognized her as a valuable asset to the organization.

This heartening incident serves as an inspiration for both individuals and corporations, emphasizing the power of integrity in building trust and fostering positive relationships with customers and the wider community. Mary’s actions not only reflect positively on the hotel but also serve as a reminder that each individual can contribute to creating a better and more ethical society through their choices and actions.

The story of Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary’s honesty at Eko Hotel and Suites offers a glimmer of hope and reassurance that despite the challenges faced, acts of kindness and moral righteousness can still prevail. As this story resonates with people across the nation, it serves as a beacon of light, encouraging others to follow suit and contribute to a more compassionate and principled society.

Source: Vanguard

