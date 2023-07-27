Martins Esin Emerges Chairman Of Reps’ Committee On Youth Development

– John NTEKIM

Member representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Rep. Martins Esin (PDP) has emerged the Chairman of the standing committee on Youth Development in the 10th House of Representatives.

Esin was named by the House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas PhD while announcing the composition of the chairmanship positions of standing committees of the House during plenary on Thursday.

In his remarks, Speaker Abbas noted that the capacity, experience, knowledge and competence of individual lawmakers were the major considerations that guided the selection process.

Prior to his latest appointment, Rep. Martins Esin served in the special (ad-hoc) committee on Rules and Business which was constituted shortly after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly in June 2023.

The new chair of the Youth Development Committee is a versatile entrepreneur cum politician, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and an MBA in Marketing from Madonna University, Okija and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka respectively.

Before his election as a parliamentarian at the last general election, Esin played actively in the private sector, where he rose to become the Key Accounts Manager in charge of Dangote Cement’s top distributors countrywide.

The House later proceded on a recess, adjourning legislative activities till September 2023.