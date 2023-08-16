Martin Onovo Gives Reasons Bola Tinubu Will Be Disqualified At Tribunal

As Nigerians continue to wait for the Judgement of the Presidential election petition tribunal, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, revealed that, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may likely be disqualified by the presidential election petition tribunal.

It would be recalled that the main opposition parties candidates that took part in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party are seeking for the presidential election petition court to upturn the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In their petition against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they alleged that the election was characterised by various irregularities including the non-qualification of the APC candidate over drug trafficking allegation.

In an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Onovo stated that there are various grounds for anticipating Tinubu’s disqualification.

He claims that one of the causes is the fake credential from Chicago State University.

In his words. He told Sun paper, “We are simply waiting for the judiciary to oust Alhaji Tinubu for forging a certificate from Chicago State University, and multiple counts of perjury, Guinean citizenship, and forfeiting $460,000 in proceeds from drug trafficking to the US government.

Speaking further, Onovo also condemned the ministerial Appointments of Tinubu. According to him, Tinubu violated the constitution of Nigeria by not submitting the All the list at the same time within the stipulated time frame.

Source: Sun paper

