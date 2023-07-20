Marriage Isn’t About Emotion Since Stupid People Can’t Be In Love; You Must Be Calculative -Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby people fall in love and the next thing on their minds is to get married even when they have not considered other factors that may make a marriage inconvenient. Eventually, the emotional feelings disappear and the couple starts filing for divorce after several alterations.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that marriage is not about emotions since stupid people can’t be in love. According to Okoro Blessing, you have to be calculative to have a marriage that works because marriage is about the future.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”Do you ever notice that the loyal ones stay single to heal after a breakup while the others ones move on? I don’t think that is true. The truth is that it is just a distraction; it doesn’t mean that they have moved on.

Some people use others to distract themselves from a breakup. Make sure that no one is using you. Marriage is not about emotions; stupid people cannot be in love. You must be calculating in marriage people there is a future.”

