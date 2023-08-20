Marriage is not for everyone – Actress Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress and singer, Dayo Amusa, has offered her perspective on the concept of marriage and its implications, suggesting that marriage might not be suitable for everyone.

The Nation paper reported that, screen goddess, in a lengthy post her Instagram page, challenged the widespread notion that marriage automatically eliminates loneliness, deeming such expectations unrealistic.

Amusa underlined that a partner is there to address deeper needs rather than to completely satisfy all of your demands or take away all of your burdens.

She added that marriage is not a requirement for everyone and that it is a serious commitment that should not be entered into hastily.

As one cannot offer to another what they do not possess, the movie star emphasized the importance of loving oneself.

I occasionally question whether marriage is necessary, she remarked. I then realize that not everyone will find it appealing. One of the most significant choices we make in life is who we will marry. Recently, however, the idea of marriage has changed as a result of the increasing rate of divorce and separation as well as the partners’ development of aggressive strategies to stop their union. Oh, very sad.”

“You’ll be setting too many irrational expectations if you believe marriage will make you feel less lonely. Your partner is not intended to fulfill you, to satisfy all of your demands, or to take on all of your responsibilities.

Marriage ‘no be’ for everybody o; some individuals just want to be single, and that’s fine. But even those individuals in fulfilling relationships shouldn’t rush to get married. Marriage involves a significant commitment.

“I think so since you’re pledging to spend a lot of time with me. There is the till death do us part clause, but it really shouldn’t be ‘rara’ taken lightly. But it’s okay if some of us are unsure which party we want to attend. There is no one-size-fits-all marriage.

“You don’t necessarily have to do that in a white dress with a ton of paperwork, even if you’re ready to commit to one person. Different people may see commitment in different ways.

“Marriage is the best option for some people, but it might not be the best fit for others. Give yourself time to make a choice. Don’t give up on yourself for other people; love and accept yourself for who you are. You cannot give away something you don’t have. From an empty cup, you cannot pour.

Ɗantalle0102 (

)