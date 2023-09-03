‘Marriage is a beautiful thing, don’t let anyone discourage you’ – Yul Edochie advices the public

Popular Nollywood actor, producer, and director Yul Edochie recently used social media to communicate with the general public.

Today, Saturday, September 2, 2023, being the second day of the month, Yul said on his official Facebook page that marriage is a great thing and that people shouldn’t let anybody discourage them.

If someone has been dreaming of getting married, the skilled actor recommended them to go through with their plans. Yul further emphasised that although there is no set, established recipe for having a long-lasting marriage, a few recommendations may assist individuals have one.

“In his own Words”

“Marriage is a wonderful thing; don’t let anybody make you feel otherwise. There is no set, tested recipe for marriage, so if getting married is your desire, go ahead and make it a reality with a few helpful advice.

“A marriage with a partner you’ve dated for ten years won’t endure. The major cause of a marital crash is often not made public on social media; instead, the couple themselves are the only ones who really know what went wrong in their marriage. You may marry someone you met yesterday and have a long-lasting marriage.

The statement by Yul Edochie that “marriage is also not a do or die affair, try your best to make it work, if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world, wish yourself well and move on” sparked a great deal of popular outrage.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Jahpedia (

)