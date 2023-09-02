Marriage is a beautiful thing, do not let anyone discourage you – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took to his social media page recently and revealed that marriage is a beautiful thing.

The news was shared by Instablog on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

In the post, the movie star advised singles that they can have a good marriage if they intend to get married. He urged them not feel discouraged by anyone.

In his words “Marriage is a beautiful thing.

Don’t let anybody discourage you. If your dream is to get married, go ahead & achieve your dream. A few tips can help you have a long-lasting marriage but there’s no laid-down proven formula to it.”

He mentioned that most times the reason for a broken marriage is not revealed to the public on social media, but is between the couple.

The Nollywood actor also advised the married couples to put in efforts to their make it work.

He wrote, “if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world. Wish yourselves well and move on.”

