Mark My Words; Nigerians Will Not Have Access To The New Note Untill After Election – Fani Kayode

The director of media for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign, Fani Kayode, shared his view on the ongoing challenges faced by Nigerians in getting new Naira for their use.

For over a few days, Nigerians have been having difficulty getting the new naira from the banks for their use, as the Central Bank of Nigeria tends to evacuate the old currency, with the new currency that is supposed to have replaced the old note being limited in circulation despite the few days that remain for the old note to stop being accepted as a legal tender. In view of this, during a recent interview with Channels TV, Fani Kayode noted that the policy of the CBN is not bad but the timing is wrong, as he indicated that he was certain that the majority of Nigerians will not be able to have access to the new Naira note till after the forthcoming election.

“Nigerians are suffering today, and they will continue to suffer throughout the month because it will be difficult for them to get the new note till after the election, mark my words.”﻿

He also indicated that the evacuation of the old money and the new money scarcity are not only going to affect the ruling party alone, as some people assumed, but the other parties as well.

