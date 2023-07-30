Marcus Rashford admits that he considered leaving Man Utd & states the key reason why he stayed

Marcus Rashford recently revealed that he contemplated leaving the club before Erik ten Hag took over as manager.

Under the Dutchman’s guidance, Rashford experienced a remarkable resurgence and netted an impressive 30 goals in 56 matches.

During the 2021/22 season, Rashford’s form suffered a dip under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, as Manchester United failed to meet expectations on the pitch.

Reflecting on this challenging period during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour of the USA, Rashford admitted, “Before the manager came maybe a little bit – but it’s football, it happens.”

However, the arrival of Erik ten Hag proved to be a turning point for Rashford’s career at Old Trafford. The young Englishman acknowledged the fortuitous timing of the managerial change, saying, “Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me – the timing worked out.”

The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, must be grateful for Ten Hag’s impact on Rashford’s game. The rejuvenated forward played a crucial role in helping the team secure the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final, and secure a spot in the Champions League.

Showing his commitment to the club, Rashford signed a new deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2028. The 25-year-old expressed his admiration for the ambition of the current manager, stating, “Now the conversation is a little bit different because I think it’s clear the manager is very ambitious and he has been since the minute he stepped in.”

With his sights set on continuous improvement, Rashford’s hunger to succeed aligns perfectly with Ten Hag’s vision for the team. The forward opened up on the importance of pushing each other to reach new heights, saying, “Ultimately that’s the only way we’re going to get back to winning trophies consistently.

Source: Daily Express.co.uk

Charlesayor (

)