Many truths about Tinubu’s victory will be revealed; elections won’t be taken seriously again-Ayodele

According to a report by Tribune online paper earlier today, The founder and presiding pastor of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC); Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, said that many hidden truths about Tinubu’s victory in the last presidential election will be revealed, and Nigerians will not be taking election seriously again.

God still speaks to his prophet till today and on that assurance, Prophet Ayodele shared what he claimed God minister to him concerning Nigeria viz, the last presidential election and also gave other prophecies about national assembly as well as international scene.

Recall that the outcome of the last presidential election is still being contested in court by Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). They had both presented evidences in court to back their claim of why they think everything is not right with the last presidential election result.

Prophet Ayodele then said that, the situation now is very dicey except God intervene. He said even though the Judges handling the election case know the truth, they will not be able to do the right thing. However, he said that there will be misunderstanding in the APC,

“Many hidden truths about Tinubu’s victory will be revealed. Nigerians will no longer take elections seriously anymore. The masses will not see the Judiciary as the place to go for Justice. This election tribunal will betray the Judiciary.”

