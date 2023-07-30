Many truths about Tinubu victory will be revealed; elections won’t be taken seriously again-Ayodele

According to a report published earlier today by Tribune Online paper, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the founder and presiding pastor of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), predicted that many unrevealed facts about Tinubu’s victory in the most recent presidential election will be made public and that Nigerians will no longer take elections seriously.

God continues to communicate to his prophet even today, and Prophet Ayodele relayed what he said God revealed to him regarding Nigeria, namely the most recent presidential election, as well as additional prophesies about the national assembly and the wider world.

Remember that Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are currently suing each other over the results of the previous presidential election. To support their argument that the outcome of the most recent presidential election was flawed, they both produced evidence in court.

The situation is quite precarious right now until God steps in, the Prophet Ayodele said. Even if the judges overseeing the election case are aware of the reality, he said, they will be unable to act morally. He did, however, predict there would be misunderstandings inside the APC.

“Many unseen facts concerning Tinubu’s win will come to light. Elections would no longer be taken seriously by Nigerians. The general public won’t see the judiciary as the source of justice. This electoral tribunal will turn on the legal system.

Mercy200 (

)