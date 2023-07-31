Many Truths About BAT’s Victory Will Be Revealed; Elections Won’t Be Taken Seriously Again-Ayodele

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the founder and presiding pastor of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), recently made statements predicting the revelation of hidden truths regarding Tinubu’s victory in the last presidential election.

He expressed concerns that this revelation might lead to Nigerians losing faith in the electoral process, and they may not take future elections seriously. As someone who claims to receive messages from God, Primate Ayodele shared various prophecies about Nigeria’s political landscape and international affairs.

He specifically mentioned that the election tribunal could betray the Judiciary, indicating doubts about the judges’ handling of the election case and their ability to do the right thing despite being aware of the truth. This, in turn, could erode the public’s confidence in the judiciary as a place to seek justice. Ayodele highlighted the precarious state of the country and called for divine intervention to address the delicate situation.

The primate foresaw possible misunderstandings within the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, although he didn’t provide specific details about the cause or nature of these conflicts. His predictions about Nigeria’s political future and the integrity of the electoral process have raised concerns and discussions about the state of the nation’s democracy.

Lovematter1 (

)