NEWS

Many Things That Have Never Happened In Nigerian Politics Are Now Happening With Labour Party -Datti

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Things That Have Never Happened In Nigerian Politics Are Now Happening With Labour Party -Datti

The vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, while talking with Channels Television said that this particular election is very different from the previous elections Nigeria had in the past.

While talking, he said “Many things that have never happened in Nigerian politics are now happening with Labour party. Labour party is the only party amongst the three popular parties where the chairman of the party, the presidential candidate of the party and the vice Presidential candidate of the party were all born after the independence of the country.

He added “Peter Obi will win in Lagos state despite the influence Tinubu has in Lagos. Tinubu’s influence in lagos state won’t stop Peter Obi from winning the elections in Lagos state”.

Datti Baba-Ahmed is also very confident that his party will win the presidential election which will be held on Saturday. Undoubtedly, Labour party was a very small and unknown party in the past, not until Peter Obi decided to run for presidency through the party a few months ago.

Content created and supplied by: Ikwor (via 50minds
News )

#Happened #Nigerian #Politics #Happening #Labour #Party #DattiMany Things That Have Never Happened In Nigerian Politics Are Now Happening With Labour Party -Datti Publish on 2023-02-21 22:40:15



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

The Votes Atiku Loses in Southeast & South-South Will be Recovered in North East -PDP’s Daniel Bwala

5 mins ago

Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Ahmed Reveals States That Will Be Difficult For LP To win

8 mins ago

Where Is The Almagiri School Built For Northerners By Jonathan? – Omorodion Oregbe

13 mins ago

Reactions Trail Poll Showing Peter Obi Winning 17 States, And Got 25% Required In 25 States

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button