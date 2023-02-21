Many Things That Have Never Happened In Nigerian Politics Are Now Happening With Labour Party -Datti

The vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, while talking with Channels Television said that this particular election is very different from the previous elections Nigeria had in the past.

While talking, he said “Many things that have never happened in Nigerian politics are now happening with Labour party. Labour party is the only party amongst the three popular parties where the chairman of the party, the presidential candidate of the party and the vice Presidential candidate of the party were all born after the independence of the country.

He added “Peter Obi will win in Lagos state despite the influence Tinubu has in Lagos. Tinubu’s influence in lagos state won’t stop Peter Obi from winning the elections in Lagos state”.

Datti Baba-Ahmed is also very confident that his party will win the presidential election which will be held on Saturday. Undoubtedly, Labour party was a very small and unknown party in the past, not until Peter Obi decided to run for presidency through the party a few months ago.

