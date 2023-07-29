Many Senators Lost Phones Over Influx Of ‘Hoodlums’ Into NASS Complex – Akpabio

According to a report from Vanguard, Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, voiced worry over the entrance of criminals into the National Assembly complex and said that several senators have lost their phones as a result of the flood of individuals. When National Assembly Service Commission members paid him a courtesy visit at the NASS premises in Abuja on Friday, Akpabio confirmed this.

“A lot of Senators have lost their telephones because of the influx of people into the complex.” The Senate President stressed that lawmakers have been threatened by the presence of the hoodlums.

As the 10th NASS settles in for legislative activity, according to Akpabio, hoodlums and those who have no business on the property wander all over the Senate and Reps wings, beg, and violate security against legislators and National Assembly workers.

Following statements by Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman of the NASC, who discussed the difficulties the Commission was facing as well as other matters, Akpabio voiced his complaints.

In response to the Commission Chairman’s concerns over worker allowances, Akpabio said he was aware of the significant resources directed towards staff comfort and added that everything was not about the welfare of staff.

Regarding the complex’s infrastructure, filth, and security issues, Akpabio claimed that hoodlums have stolen legislators’ phones and other valuables by setting up shops in front of offices and advantageous locations.

He also bemoaned the 10th Assembly’s messy surroundings and deteriorating infrastructure. Akpabio emphasised that the National Assembly continues to be the epitome of democracy and that the 10th Senate is ready to pass laws that would change the course of history.

Source: Vanguard

