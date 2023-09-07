Many problems plaguing Nigeria, says Senate President Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called for developing resilience in proffering solutions to the current and emerging security threats.

Mr Akpabio made the call at the graduation dinner and award night for participants of the National Defence College Course 31 on Wednesday in Abuja.

Senate Committee on Navy chair Gbenga Daniel represented Mr Akpabio.

Mr Akpabio said the college had invested in nurturing and equipping the participants with requisite strategic knowledge in the past 11 months of intellectual toil, pressure and anxiety.

According to him, the nation demands that the government deliver a dividend of democracy based on the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu and improve the quality of governance.

“So I look forward to receiving the thoughtful and workable solutions to the myriad of challenges bedevilling our nation. We also remember that the nation is also caught up in global challenges, which have far-reaching consequences,” the Senate president stated. “Meanwhile, the world has grown from the external defensive approach to security management, where the military and security agencies were forced to be the exclusive custodians of security globally.”

Mr Akpabio stressed that “the war has several factors, both external and internal, easily impact on security of nations and it behooves on the security to develop resilience to all the dynamics that impact negatively on our national security.”

He added, “It is, however, heartwarming to note that for this Course 31, the theme was ‘Building Resilience for National Security Development’. It is my sincere hope that the solutions emanating from this college will become veritable tools that will enhance defence transformation and national security in years ahead.”

Mr Akpabio explained that the defence corporation with friendly nations in Africa and the world had brought great benefits to Nigeria and other members and expressed appreciation to foreign participants for partnering with Nigeria and the National Defence College.

