Many People Will Say We Are Doing All These Because Wike Lost The Primaries —Seyi Makinde

Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State who is also a member of the popular G-5 group, has dismissed reports claiming that they’re going against the party simply because Wike lost the presidential primaries to Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during an interview moments ago, Makinde insisted the party’s constitution is quite clear on issues of zoning and despite raising the issue, the leadership of the PDP have refused to address this issue and as such, they are not going to just sweep it under the carpet.

He said: “The truth is that we had issues, and we brought those issues up. We said look, the constitution of the party is very clear about rotation and zoning, I was the one who brought it up at the NEC meeting. A lot of people would say we are doing all of this because Wike did not win the presidential primaries, that is not the situation. The primaries have come and gone, and a candidate have emerged. But does it mean that all the issues that we have raised which they’ve refused to addressed will be swept under the carpet? These are very fundamental issues.”

