Many People Believe That El-rufai’s Real Target Was Atiku, When Condemning Northern Elders– Seidu Baba

The Peoples Democratic Party’s flag bearer has been pleading with the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to support him as the region’s candidate in the run-up to the February 25 presidential election, but the group has so far resisted.

However, at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, a NEF member named Ahaji Seidu Baba stated this while refuting reports that the Forum had chosen Atiku as the candidate of the Northern consensus for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Atiku attempts to gain support as the only candidate for the North, according to Baba, have been rejected by the NEF.

He denied the allegations that Atiku would be chosen as the North’s consensus candidate for the NEF’s 10th anniversary.

Baba declared that Atiku lacked the qualifications to run as the only candidate from the North.

It is evident how desperate Atiku is by the attempt to persuade and perhaps force the NEF to embrace him.

He said: Many people believe that, while Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai was condemning Northern elders, his true target was Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku can’t be a Northern candidate because he doesn’t know them and we don’t know him.”

“It is believed Atiku got wind of his rejection and that was the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.

Content created and supplied by: TheFineNews

News )

