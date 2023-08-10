Many People Attend Church And Mosques, And Other Religious Institutions Because They Hate Poverty – Reno Omokri

In a recent statement by Reno Omokri, he suggests that many individuals attend churches, mosques, and other religious institutions not out of love for God, but rather due to their aversion to poverty and the presence of enemies in their lives. Reno posits that these individuals find solace and support within religious communities as they navigate the challenges associated with poverty and personal conflicts.

According to Reno, religious institutions often offer a sense of security and guidance for those seeking solace from their financial struggles and interpersonal difficulties. These institutions may provide a supportive network, resources, and teachings that individuals perceive as valuable tools to combat poverty and cope with adversities.

Read His post below:

My ongoing sojourn in Nigeria is reinforcing my understanding that many people attend church and mosques, and other religious institutions, not because they love God but because they hate poverty and have enemies. This is why many underprivileged people who move abroad stop going to church, and their attitude to religion radically changes. Good governance in the countries they relocated to has solved everything they were trying to use the church and religion to solve in their native lands! Job? Not a problem. House? Easily available. Car? The least of your worries. Enemies, you are too busy enjoying life even to remember them. Sadly, many people in poverty-stricken parts of the world do not know themselves. What they think is their personality is their reaction to their environments and the hardship in them. Give them two years in Europe, America or Canada, and their present selves won’t recognise their future selves!

Source: Facebook

