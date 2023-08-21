” Many Of You Who Pretend To Hate Police Online Are More Evil & You Live Fat On The Police “-Adejobi

The Nigerian Police Public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi has stated that most people online who have consistently shown hatred for the police are more evil

The police public relations officer, on Sunday made the post on his official Twitter page and there have been lots of comments from social media users

Muyiwa Adejobi was responding to one of his followers on Twitter when he made the post concerning those who have constantly shown hatred for men of the police force

He said most people who pretend to hate the police are more evil. He said those set of people are the ones who live fat on the police but constantly attack the police

According to his exact words ” Many of you who pretend to hate the police online are more evil and you live fat on the police so what is the pretense”

Kindly read his full post below

