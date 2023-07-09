NEWS

Many Of You Are Your Own Demon And Stumbling Block- Blessingceo Reveals In New Post

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read

Blessing Okoro, a popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer widely known and addressed as Blessingceo has taken to her official facebook page to address her fans and other facebook users. She made this known in a post where she shared gorgeous and charming photos of herself on ragged jeans

Blessingceo’s amazing and educative advice has earned her a lot of fans within and outside the country and had gotten awards for her outstanding performance.

In her post today, the relationship therapist disclosed that sometimes love is protecting you against your own self, noting that a lot of people out there are the cause of their problems, pains, downfall, sorrows etc.

In her words, she said “Sometimes love is protecting you against your own self, Many of you are your own demons and stumbling block.

Below are the charming photos of herself she shared

Do you think Blessingceo is right on this or not?

SureDesigns (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

6 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

8 mins ago

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

21 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button