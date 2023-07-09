Many Of You Are Your Own Demon And Stumbling Block- Blessingceo Reveals In New Post

Blessing Okoro, a popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer widely known and addressed as Blessingceo has taken to her official facebook page to address her fans and other facebook users. She made this known in a post where she shared gorgeous and charming photos of herself on ragged jeans

Blessingceo’s amazing and educative advice has earned her a lot of fans within and outside the country and had gotten awards for her outstanding performance.

In her post today, the relationship therapist disclosed that sometimes love is protecting you against your own self, noting that a lot of people out there are the cause of their problems, pains, downfall, sorrows etc.

In her words, she said “Sometimes love is protecting you against your own self, Many of you are your own demons and stumbling block.

Below are the charming photos of herself she shared

D o you think Blessingceo is right on this or not?

