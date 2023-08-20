Many Of Us Anointed Wrong Deacons, Wrong Elders, Aligned With Wrong Friends & Relationships- Enenche

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke on “Light From Heaven 2 – The Preparation Of God’s Servant” at Glory Conference 2023, Leeds, England United Kingdom, Day 2.

As he spoke on hearing God, he said that When Abraham came to themountain, he carried his sword to kill his son. If it was many of us Isaac was dead but by virtue of the fact that he continued hearing, he heard another instruction. “I am the one who told you to kill the boy but I can confirm from your heart that you are willing to do it, don’t do it again”.

“By hearing God error was eliminated, assumption was cancelled and Abraham was able to fulfill divine purpose. Many of us killed many Isaacs that didn’t need to die. Because the last thing we heard from God was to kill Isaac and after we heard from God the first one, we didn’t hear the last one.”

He further said, “Can you see how many times we suffered unnecessarily? Wasted unnecessary time and energy, Wasted time and labour because we fail to hear working hard without results? If not for God he would have anointed the wrong head. Many of us anointed wrong deacons, anointed wrong elders, aligned with wrong friends and wrong relationships.”

Finally, he said, “Jesus called twelve and one was a Judas. Many times we call twelve and eleven are Judases. I announce to somebody here this morning, your ears shall be opened and you shall hear the next thing God wants you to do. You shall receive the next instruction.”

