‘Many Of The Guys From The South Coast Are Technocrats With A Lot Of Competence’ – Dr Sam Amadi

Dr. Sam Amadi, a director at the Abuja School of Social and Political Theory, asserts that the Southern Region-based ministers selected by President Bola Tinubu are capable technocrats. In an interview with AIT , he said that the ministries assigned to them were likewise concerned with the economy and aimed at advancing it. He claims that President Bola Tinubu’s nomination as a minister looks to have taken into account the interests of various geopolitical regions.

If you examine the geopolitics of this stance, he added, “you will see how they are distributed. You will concur that many of the South Coast men are very skilled technocrats. They are also taking up ministries with a financial focus. Many of them also seem to be excellent politicians, and I believe they are supporting agriculture and defence with their stances. It seems that there is a reflection of global strategic interest.

