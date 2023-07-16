Many of our former presidents are scared to say the truth except only one- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has revealed the complainant the people residing in the southeastern part of the country do make.

During the interview, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, was told that taking a cue from what the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who said that many of the NEF elders do not have a political base in the country, and that, it is generally believed that many of the northern state governors, do not appreciate the role of the NEF and do not also subscribe to their suggestions, as he was asked what his take was on this.

While he was talking, he said, “You are taking your cue from the wrong person. Actually, Nasir El-Rufai, does not represent the nineteen governors in the north. We have a very healthy interaction with the 19 state governors and the truth about it is that, leaders do not like to be criticised by people. People get to power and initially, they open their doors, and say that they are looking for good ideas, and will like to build relationships.

Members of the Northern Elders Forum, are good people but, the moment you begin to say to them that maybe you should really start in this direction, or maybe they should listen to what you’re saying, then they will shut you out.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said that unfortunately, Nigeria has no political elites but, it only has politicians.

He said, “You cannot have elites that lead for only four or eight years, and then they are gone just like that. This is one of the many tragedies of this country. After the First Republic, you never had political elites and the military never allowed the emergence of solid, unified, national political elites, and this is one of our problems.”

Further talking, he said, “Unfortunately, Many of our former presidents are scared to say the truth except only one. And that is former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Why is it that our political system alienates them and scares them from getting involved ? Why cannot they say something is wrong and say it together ? That is what we are trying to do in the Compatriots that I also belong to.”

