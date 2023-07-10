Many Nigerians Are Supporting The Status Quo Because They’ve Lost Hope – LP Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa

As the nation continues to monitor proceedings in the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) has taken to social media to lament the loss of hope among many Nigerians as regards the kind of country and government they are yearning for.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle a few hours ago, Okutepa, who is one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party and its presidential candidate at the tribunal, opined that due to despondency (loss of hope), many Nigerians who should know better, are now supporting the old political order, that is, the status quo.

Going further, the Senior Advocate lamented that despite knowing that suffering and poverty does not affect people based on ethnicity, Nigerians, however, have allowed primordial (tribal and religious), partisan, and selfish sentiments to cloud their sense of judgement on critical national issues.

Concluding his tweet, Okutepa insisted that Nigerians must shun impunity and do what is right in order to reap the reward of good leadership.

He wrote; “Nigeria has a long way to attain nationhood. Many Nigerians who know that all is not well with us, support the status quo out of despondence. I met a learned friend who is supporting the status quo out of despondence. What we take as normal in Nigeria can cause riots in good countries.”

You can read the rest of his tweets below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

