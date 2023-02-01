Many Nigerians Are Interested in Tinubu, Not APC; They Say, “I Am Not APC; I Only Do Tinubu”—Abejide

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress and a lawmaker representing the Yaba Constituency in Lagos State, Hon. Leke Abejide, has revealed why he is supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Hon. Leke explained that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is one of the leading presidential candidates and his presidency transcends the APC affiliations, adding that the presidential ticket given to Tinubu is what resuscitated the party as it would be a difficult task for the party to win the 2023 presidential election with their party affiliations because many Nigerians do not trust them due to the failure of the current administration led by Muhammad buhari.

According to him, “The presidential ticket given to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is what resuscitated the APC, because now, if you go to some places, you will hear people say, “I am not APC, I only do Tinubu,” and currently he is one of the leading presidential candidates.”

