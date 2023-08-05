Many Nigerian Churches Are ‘Business Centres’ & Until You Understand This, You’ll Be Falling Victim

Controversial social media personality and commentator, Ifedayo Olarinde, commonly known as Daddy Freeze, has in a video shared on his Facebook page claimed that many Nigerian churches are doing ‘business’. He said they’re exploiting the faith of members for personal gains. He said you will continue to fall victim until you understand this reality.

In the video, Daddy Freeze said: “Many Nigerian churches are not praising God, they are business centres. Until the day you understand this reality, you will continue falling victim.

The issue of commercialisation of religious worship has been a problem long ago, and there are different opinions about it. While some agree with Daddy Freeze’s assessment, others argue that it overlooks the genuine efforts of many churches in addressing societal issues.

As it stands, the question of accountability within the churches in Nigeria is at the forefront of public discussion, and the end result my be beneficial to the Christian community in Nigeria.

