“Many More Wins” Actress Mercy Johnson Says As She Celebrates Her Husband’s New Appointment (Photos)

The joy of having things fall into place is quite overwhelming. Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie just got on Instagram to celebrate her husband’s fresh appointment in the National Assembly. The well-known actress congratulated her husband for the new achievement and declared that it’s several more wins for him.

Being in the National Assembly is one of the things Mercy dreams of for her husband. The movie star got on social media to share her happiness. She posted photos of herself with her husband on Instagram while celebrating him getting a new appointment. She went further to write, “Congratulations, honourable.” Many more wins.”

Who else can make a woman more excited than seeing her husband achieve great things? In light of this, Mercy can’t disguise her excitement. For this reason, she took to her verified social media account to celebrate her husband in style. While celebrating her husband’s new achievement, the actress prayed for greater heights for him.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

