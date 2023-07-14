Many Men Today Are In Spiritual Bondage Because Of The Way They Treat Their Wives – Fada Oluoma

Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma, a Catholic priest in Abuja sends an important message to men as to why they shouldn’t beat or maltreat their wives.

He read the book of 1 Peter 3:7 which says, “Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered.”

He then said, “Men have the power to beat their wives but they don’t have the authority. So if you beat your wife (though she can’t beat you back), you have usurped power, you have used power wrongly. Let me tell you that there are many men today who are in spiritual bondage because of the way they beat their wives.”

More importantly, this harmful behavior (of men beating their wives) not only affects their relationships but also hinders their personal growth and fulfillment. Recognizing the importance of respect and love within marriages is vital for breaking free from this detrimental cycle.

Click Video to watch the short clip

