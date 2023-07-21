Many married women are worshipping their pastors but cannot honour their husbands- Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro, a well-known Nigerian relationship therapist and influential figure on social media, recently shared a video on her official Facebook page, where she encouraged single women to pursue men or husbands who are not being treated well by their current partners.

Addressed as Blessing CEO, the relationship therapist emphasized this point just a short while ago on her verified Facebook page. She expressed her concern about the disrespectful behavior some women exhibit towards their husbands after marriage, believing that they have complete ownership of their spouses and can act however they please, assuming he will not leave them.

Blessing CEO pointed out that many married women tend to prioritize and revere their pastors over their own husbands within the confines of their homes. This, she implied, is indicative of a misplaced sense of loyalty and respect in their relationships.

In her statement, Blessing CEO remarked on the sight of numerous women humbly kneeling to greet and honor their pastors, yet being unable to demonstrate the same level of respect towards their husbands. She noted how some wives tend to engage in competition and talk back to their spouses but exhibit unquestioning obedience towards their pastors and superiors at work.

“I see a lot of women kneel down to greet and worship their pastors but can’t honour their husbands at home, they compete and talk back at their husbands, but can’t try that with their pastors and boss at work”.

Addressing the single ladies, Blessing CEO advised them not to dismiss the idea of dating or being involved with a married man who is financially capable of taking care of them. She suggested that some of these men may be desperately seeking a remarkable woman who can inspire them to leave their current marriage and commit to a more fulfilling relationship.

Blessing Okoro, known as Blessing CEO, used her platform to share her insights on relationships, urging single women to consider their actions and attitudes towards potential partners, while also highlighting the importance of respecting and honoring one’s spouse in a marriage.

