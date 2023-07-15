NEWS

Many FG Departments And Agencies Are Still Renting Office Spaces In Abuja – Senator Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read

As the formation of the Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria continues to gather steam in the country, civil rights activist and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to reveal the moves being made by agencies to procure office spaces within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rather than taking over the ones used by the Buhari regime.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 15, Sani, who represented the good people of Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, alleged that while many departments and agencies linked to the Federal Government have begun renting office spaces in the FCT, persons who served in those agencies in the previous administration have auctioned properties belonging to the government to themselves, rather than handing them over to their successors.

A portion of his tweet reads; “Many FG departments and agencies are still renting office spaces in Abuja, including the National Commission of Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).”

You can read the rest of his tweet below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigerian people only need four things from Tinubu before he ends his administration-Ibrahim Balarabe

10 mins ago

Those We Campaigned To In Creeks Are Waiting For The Fulfillment Of The Promises -Fafi Tells Tinubu

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister, Reps Tell Tinubu, Air Force Flies Out Ex-CAS

25 mins ago

We Should Not In Any Way Suggest That Lagos Is A No Man’s Land, It Is Erroneous & Insulting – Obiora

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button