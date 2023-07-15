Many FG Departments And Agencies Are Still Renting Office Spaces In Abuja – Senator Shehu Sani

As the formation of the Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria continues to gather steam in the country, civil rights activist and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to reveal the moves being made by agencies to procure office spaces within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rather than taking over the ones used by the Buhari regime.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 15, Sani, who represented the good people of Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, alleged that while many departments and agencies linked to the Federal Government have begun renting office spaces in the FCT, persons who served in those agencies in the previous administration have auctioned properties belonging to the government to themselves, rather than handing them over to their successors.

A portion of his tweet reads; “Many FG departments and agencies are still renting office spaces in Abuja, including the National Commission of Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).”

