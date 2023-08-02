Many Didn’t Vote Because Our Laws Says You Can Only Vote Where You Are Registered- Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that it has no hidden agenda regarding the 2023 general elections. According to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking during the Post Election Review with Media Stakeholders in Lagos on Wednesday as reported by Vanguard, many Nigerians didn’t get the opportunity to vote on election day because the law only allow people to vote at the place they are registered to vote in.

He however acknowledged that several challenges were faced during the last elections, saying there is need for continuous improvement in conducting elections across the country.

“Clearly, there are many positives coming from the elections and at the same time we admit that there are many challenges in the last general election. There are several elections litigations at various elections tribunals nationwide while we should be careful not to touch on issues that are clearly sub judice. There are many Nigerians that didn’t have opportunity to vote on election day because our laws says you can only vote where you are registered.” He said.

