Many Churches Are Going After Native Doctors To Help Them-Bishop Oyedepo Reveals To Members.

Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel (also known as Winners Chapel), spoke to the world live video broadcast.

The minister was reportedly heard saying, “You can invite trouble to your generation ahead by going after the devil,” during a Midweek Communion Service. He continued, saying, “As horrible as witches are, why are we still here?” For what reason are we so sure of ourselves? What does that imply about their fear levels? They do, of course. But because darkness always fears the arrival of light.

And he continued, “On that note, it is time to settle with God from every sort of sin. Those who are now incarcerated oftentimes did so because of a financial need. They’re pining for everyday necessities. You need to put some distance between yourself and other factors. Because many churches are seeking out indigenous medical practitioners. To expand their congregations, many pastors have sought out Native American medical professionals. The intent of this is to impress upon you that human nature is inherently corrupt.

He said, “David declared in the Bible, ‘My heart waits entirely on God; my expectation is on him. When your hopes are set on God, you won’t be disappointed. Nothing bad will happen to you. Why? The hope of the godly shall not be dashed. A conclusion will be reached, and your hopes will not be dashed, as it says in Proverbs 18:23.

