David De Gea is leaving Manchester United after spending 12 years at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old said:

“I’d like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years”.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, the biggest club in the world”.

“Manchester will always be in my heart”.

In 2011, when he was 21 years old, De Gea transferred from Atletico Madrid to United for £18.9 million. Since then, he has won the Europa League, the FA Cup, the Premier League, and two League Cups. Additionally, the Spaniard garnered four votes for Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

The former Spain international made 545 appearances as a goalie, a club record, and had 190 shutouts.

De Gea and United had protracted contract negotiations, and as late as May, there was hope that an agreement would be reached.

However, De Gea’s role at United did shift as a result of a string of mistakes that led to defeats for Sevilla, West Ham, and Manchester City, including a loss to Manchester City.

