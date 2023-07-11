NEWS

Manchester United’s Predicted line-up against Leeds in their First Pre-season Game

Tomorrow, in a massive club friendly, Manchester United will face Leeds United in Oslo, Norway. Given that Manchester United has won four of the last six encounters between the two teams in all competitions, the Red Devils are heavy favorites to earn their first preseason victory under Erik Ten Hag. Mason Mount, who transferred to Manchester United from Chelsea this summer, will likely make his club debut tomorrow.

In their first preseason game against Leeds, Manchester United is expected to start Goalkeeper Tom Heaton and four defenders. With a clean sheet victory in mind, Man United will bring in Brandon Williams, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Aaron Wan Bissaka to bolster their defense. Man United’s midfield will feature Donny Van De Beek, Scott McTominay, and Mason Mount, and their attack will feature Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, and Antony Santos. They plan to score early and often in the encounter.

