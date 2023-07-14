Manchester United’s Performance In The Transfer Market Has Been Disappointing – Lauren Moore

Manchester United, under the guidance of manager Erik Ten Hag, are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bolster the squad ahead of the highly anticipated 2023/2024 season. The Red Devils have already made a significant acquisition this summer, securing the services of Mason Mount from Chelsea for a substantial fee of £55 million. In a move to address the goalkeeping position, the club is also on the verge of completing a deal for Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana, who is set to replace David De Gea.

However, the Old Trafford faithful and football pundits alike have voiced their concerns over the club’s transfer activities, citing their limited budget of £120 million as a hindrance in acquiring top-class strikers like Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

Esteemed sports journalist Lauren Moore, through her verified Twitter account, expressed her disappointment with Manchester United’s performance in the transfer market. Moore emphasized the urgent need for a prolific striker who can consistently notch 20+ goals per season, highlighting that Marcus Rashford alone cannot shoulder the burden of goal-scoring for the club any longer.

The pressure is mounting on Manchester United to address their striking conundrum, as fans eagerly anticipate further developments in the club’s pursuit of reinforcements before the upcoming season kicks off.

