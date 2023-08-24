Manchester United Wins, Defeats And Draws In Their Last 10 Away Games

Manchester United have one of the best squads in the world. However, they have been struggling to perform well since the beginning of this season.

The Red devils secured a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening game thanks to a brilliant goal from Varane. However, they were unable to get past Spurs. Tottenham Hotspur defeated the Red devils 2-0 and it was a disappointing loss for Manchester United.

Manchester United have registered 6 defeats, 3 wins and one draw in their last 10 away games. Their 2-0 loss against Tottenham is their most recent defeat in away games.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford who was arguably their best player last season has continue to struggle in a central striking role which is not his best position, while captain Bruno Fernandes has not been clinical with the chances created.

The Red devils are now hoping Rasmus Hojlund will be fit enough to make an appearance in their next league game. Hojlund scored nine goals in 32 league games in his one season at Atalanta before his £72 move to Manchester United.

According to reports, United were beaten 3-0 by Burnley in a closed-doors friendly game, with first-team stars Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Facundo Pellistri all in the starting XI.

