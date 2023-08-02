Manchester United vs Wolves: How Manchester United May Lineup Against Wolves

In their opening Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United could deploy a dynamic lineup to kick off their campaign on a strong note. With a focus on attack and stability, their formation might resemble a 4-2-3-1.

In goal, Onana could take the gloves, aiming to solidify his position as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. The defensive line may feature Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Shaw to provide a balance of experience and solidity.

In midfield, a double pivot of Casemiro and Mason Mount might be deployed to offer defensive coverage and ball distribution. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes could play as an attacking midfielder, pulling the strings and creating chances for the forward line.

On the wings, Sancho and Antony might offer pace, flair, and goal-scoring threat. They would be tasked with delivering crosses and cutting inside to trouble the Wolves defense.

Leading the line, Rashford may start as the lone striker, using his aerial ability and movement to trouble the Wolves’ defense.

This lineup would blend youth, experience, and attacking prowess, aiming to secure a strong start to the season against a resilient Wolves side.

