Manchester United vs Leeds: 3 Good Players That Man United Should Use Against Leeds In Pre-season

Manchester United, arguably one of the best teams in the Premier League, will face Leeds In a Pre-season game on July 12 in Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo. Manchester United will want to win the game, and in order to win the game, there are good players that Manchester United should use against Leeds in the pre-season game.

Below are the three good players that Man United should use against Leeds in the pre-season game:

1. Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentine and Manchester United superstar, should be used against Leeds in the pre-season game.

Alejandro Garnacho can create spaces whenever he is with the ball, he can score goals, and he will be a better option in the pre-season game against Leeds.

2. Aaron WanBissaka

WanBissaka, the Manchester United defender, should be used against Leeds in the pre-season game. Wan-Bissaka can help Manchester United win the game against Leeds in the pre-season game; he can deliver crosses from the Right Back.

3. Christian Eriksen

Eriksen, the Denmark and Manchester United player, should be used in the pre-season game against Leeds. Eriksen can push the attack for Manchester United against Leeds in the pre-season game.

