Manchester United responds to viral video of Mason Mount refusing to sign autographs for the fans

Manchester United has released an official statement addressing a recently circulated video featuring Mason Mount being pursued and pressured into signing autographs.

Originally uploaded to TikTok, the footage captured Mount politely requesting the individuals to stop following him as they persistently sought autographs on United shirts. Expressing his confusion, Mount questioned why they kept returning, stating that he had refrained from signing memorabilia for the past three days.

In response to the video’s viral spread, The Board has reacted to the recurring nature of such incidents and issued a warning that appropriate measures will be taken if the problem continues.

The club’s official statement read: “Regrettably, these types of situations have become increasingly common. It is the last thing Mason deserves, considering how amicable he has been with everyone he has encountered since joining United.

Professional autograph hunters routinely pressure our players to sign large quantities of items, which they later sell for substantial sums. This has become a daily occurrence and a significant issue at Carrington, our training ground.

“These organized groups go as far as blocking players’ cars and harassing them upon their arrival and departure from the facility. The situation has become increasingly perilous, raising concerns that someone may get hurt sooner or later. However, this deprives young fans, who simply wish to interact with their heroes, of the opportunity, as players are unable to stop and take pictures without having to engage with these groups. It is a genuine frustration for everyone involved, and our security staff are in constant communication with the players to address this problem.

“If this behavior persists, decisive action will undoubtedly be taken to rectify the situation.”

