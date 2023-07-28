NEWS

Manchester United Reject £20 Million Offer From EPL Rival To Sign Former Captain, Harry Maguire.

It’s no longer news that Harry Maguire has been linked with a possible departure from Manchester United shortly after the club name Bruno Fernandes as their new captain for the upcoming season and a lot of things has been happening with respect to this.

As reported few minutes ago, According to David Ornstein, Manchester United has rejected a £20 million bid from West Ham to sign Harry Maguire and this is not going to be the end of the negotiation. Harry Maguire’s salary is a very big factor to be considered for West Ham and he’s also convinced that he can’t fight for his position at Manchester United.

West Ham coach, David Moyes is keen on the move and he’s convinced that Harry Maguire will be a good signing for his squad and he can be tempted to become the club’s captain after Declan Rice left for Arsenal.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Harry Maguire has the best chance of leaving Manchester United this season?

