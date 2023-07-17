“Manchester United Reach Agreement In Principle With Inter For Andre Onana -Fabrizio

Popular Italian Journalist and transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano has taken to his official Instagram handle to provide the latest updates about the potential move of Andre Onana to Manchester United from Inter Milan. The football transfer expert disclosed in his latest post on the social media platform that Manchester United and the Italian Serie A side Inter Milan have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of the Cameroonian goalkeeper to Old Trafford.

He further stated that a deal worth £50 million has been agreed upon by both clubs and also that Andre Onana will fly to England this week, where he is expected to have his medical and they signed the necessary documents to become Manchester United’s second summer signing.

Recall that David De Gea left the Red Devils following the expiration of his contract with the English Premier League side, and Andre Onana has been sighted as a possible replacement for the Spaniard who spent nearly 12 years with the Red Devils.

Credit: Fabrizio Romano

