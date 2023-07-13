Manchester United Poised for Blockbuster £47 Million Acquisition of Andre Onana from Inter

Manchester United is on the verge of finalizing a £47 million deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana after making significant progress in negotiations with Italian giants Inter, according to reports. The Red Devils have been engaged in talks with their Serie A counterparts for several weeks, with manager Erik ten Hag eager to secure a new number one goalkeeper following David de Gea’s departure.

In an effort to keep their options open, United had asked De Gea to delay finding a new club in case they were unable to reach an agreement for Onana. However, De Gea announced his exit from Old Trafford last Saturday after spending 12 years with the club. United officials have been in Milan for several days, actively negotiating a deal for the 27-year-old goalkeeper, and renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the transfer is close to being completed.

United had their previous offers, starting with an initial bid of £41 million, rejected by Inter. However, they have now presented a final verbal proposal that is expected to be accepted. The proposed deal is worth €50 million (£42.7 million) with an additional €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons. The two clubs are currently discussing the payment structure for these additional amounts.

Once the payment details have been agreed upon, the transfer can be officially announced. Onana, who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, has already reached personal terms with Manchester United. It is anticipated that he will sign a four-year contract with the option for a fifth year, a contract format that United has favored in recent years. The club is confident that the signing will be completed well ahead of their pre-season tour in the United States.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has hinted that they might not be able to retain Onana, who joined the club last summer on a free transfer. Inzaghi has also outlined the qualities he is seeking in a replacement goalkeeper. He emphasized the importance of technical proficiency, particularly good footwork, as demonstrated by Onana and his predecessor Samir Handanovic during their time at Inter.

Manchester United’s latest proposal is expected to be accepted by Inter, paving the way for the announcement of the transfer. With personal terms agreed upon and payment discussions underway, the deal is nearing its completion.

