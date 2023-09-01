Manchester United Next 4 Premier League Games That May See Them Drop Points

Manchester United faces a challenging run of fixtures in their upcoming four Premier League games, with potential pitfalls that could see them drop points.

First up, they host Arsenal at Old Trafford. The Gunners have been resurgent lately and possess a strong attacking force. United’s defense will need to be at its best to secure a victory.

Next, they travel to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Brighton’s well-organized defense and ability to disrupt top teams make them a formidable opponent on their home turf.

Then, Burnley visits Old Trafford. Burnley’s physical style of play can trouble United’s midfield, and set-pieces are always a threat.

Lastly, United heads to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Palace has been a thorn in United’s side before, and their pace on the counterattack can trouble any team.

In these four fixtures, United must maintain consistency in both attack and defense. Their ability to break down resolute defenses, defend set-pieces, and counter quick opposition will be crucial. Dropping points against any of these teams could have consequences in the tightly contested Premier League. Mourinho’s managerial tactics and player form will be scrutinized as they navigate this challenging stretch.

