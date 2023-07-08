NEWS

Manchester United are set to send Mason Greenwood on loan to Atalanta

Greenwood, the 21-year-old striker, has been confirmed as one of the players retained by Manchester United for the upcoming season. However, he will not be participating in the club’s pre-season training at Carrington this week. The decision comes amidst an ongoing internal investigation concerning Greenwood, initiated after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges of attempted rape and assault against him in February.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening , John Murtough, United’s Director of Football, has engaged in extensive talks with officials from Atalanta. These discussions have included exploring the possibility of signing striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Since his suspension in January 2022, Greenwood has been absent from United’s lineup, following allegations of physical and sexual abuse made against him by a woman. Although the charges were subsequently dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February, Greenwood’s return to the club remains pending.

With the intention of providing further development opportunities, Manchester United aims to loan out Greenwood for the entirety of the upcoming season.

