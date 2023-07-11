Manchester United announced four new squad numbers

Manchester United has recently announced changes to the squad numbers, granting new numbers to four promising players who have come up through the academy. The team is already making preparations for their upcoming pre-season tour, which kicks off with a friendly match against Leeds in Oslo tomorrow evening. Following that, they will embark on a tour of America where they will face off against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

While the full list of shirt numbers will be released later this summer to accommodate new signings and departures, Manchester United has already confirmed four changes. Kobbie Mainoo, who previously wore the No.73 shirt, will now don the No.37 shirt. The 18-year-old Mainoo has impressed the coaching staff, and his talent is highly regarded by Erik ten Hag.

In addition, reserve goalkeeper Matej Kovar has switched from No.40 to No.38 following Axel Tuanzebe’s departure from the club. Furthermore, Spanish full-back Alvaro Fernandez has been assigned the No.42 shirt, moving up from No.72, while Dan Gore will now wear No.44. These changes reflect the team’s commitment to nurturing and promoting young talent from within the club’s ranks.

