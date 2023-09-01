Manchester United announce their fourth acquisition of the summer transfer window. (Photos)

Manchester United have successfully secured the signing of Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce as their new goalkeeper on a long-term contract, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The 25-year-old underwent a pre-medical examination while in Athens last week before the Red Devils negotiated a deal with Fenerbahce, reportedly valued at approximately €6-7 million.

Bayindir then proceeded to undergo a second medical examination in Manchester, where he officially inked a contract that binds him to the club until June 2027, with an option for an additional year.

Expressing his excitement, Bayindir said, “It is a tremendous privilege to become a part of Manchester United and to be the first Turkish player to represent this illustrious club. My dedication to success is unwavering, and I will devote my all to assist this exceptional group of players in realizing our aspirations.”

In the upcoming season, Bayindir will serve as the team’s second-choice goalkeeper, playing behind Andre Onana, following the departure of Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace.

The Turkish shot-stopper is Manchester United’s fourth signing in this summer’s transfer window, joining the ranks of Mason Mount, Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

The club’s transfer activities are far from over, with reports indicating that a medical examination has already been conducted on Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon, in anticipation of a loan deal.

This move is expected to be temporary, lacking a buy option, and includes a break clause scheduled for January.

