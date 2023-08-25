Manchester City completes transfer of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes

Manchester City has finalized the £55.4 million acquisition of Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

The Treble champions of last season have agreed to a five-year deal with the 21-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 75 Ligue 1 outings over three seasons.

Doku, who has 16 Belgium caps, has been assigned the number 11 jersey.

“It’s a fantastic day for me, both personally and professionally.” “Being a part of City is special because they are the best team in the world,” Doku stated.

Doku is Pep Guardiola’s third summer acquisition, following midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25 million and defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77 million.

Doku, who scored seven goals in 35 appearances last season, was reportedly wanted by West Ham, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Doku had two years remaining on his five-year contract when Rennes spent 26 million euros (£22.3 million) to purchase him from Anderlecht in October 2020, only months after making his international debut as a youngster.

Doku stated that the possibility of working under Guardiola at City was a major influence in his choice to join the Premier League winners.

“I am a young player with a lot of learning and improving to do,” the Antwerp-born winger continued.

“Working with Pep and his staff, as well as playing alongside these world-class players, will help me improve as a player.” That is something I am certain of.

“Watching City last season was incredible. Winning the Triple Crown is the most difficult thing in football, and they achieved it. You have no idea how thrilling it is to be a part of this team. I’m excited to get started. Hopefully, I’ll be able to please the supporters.”

