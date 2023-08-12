Manchester City Begins Title Defence With A Win Against Championship Winners, Burnley.

It is no more news that the Premier League begins officially today, with the champion of Europe and champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City faced off champions of the championship last season, Burnley. It was a tie that was keenly contested between the both opposition with Vincent Kompany who would have hope to test His managerial abilities against his former manager, Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League goal account was brought to life by goal from Erling Haaland, who opened the scoring for Manchester City in the third minutes of the and later went on to score the second in the later part of the first half. His second goal was notably assisted by Argentine Mysterio, Alvarez.

Burnley who were seeking to start the premiership campaign on a high note fell short again in second half courtesy a third goal from midfielder, Rodrigo and that sealed the victory for Manchester City at Turf Moore. Manchester City will be looking to continue this impressive form as the Premier League continue while Burnley will be hoping to get back on their feet after falling short this weekend to the reigning champions.

Dynamite12 (

)