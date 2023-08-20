Man Was Made From Clay But Women Were Not Made From Clay, They Were Made From The Man – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International sends an important message to women on why they need not to look down on themselves a recent video shared to the public.

According to him, “That women came last in creation does not make them less because actually VIPs come last. The fact that God say we should take care of women does not mean that they are less. It is because they were not made from clay. Man was made from clay, women were not made from clay, they were made from the man.”

He then said, “God was through with man and made him fall into a deep sleep and took women from the side and not from the ground. Man was taken from the ground, women were taken from the side.” He then told them, “I want your mentality to change as a woman so you will stop being defeatist in your language and in your steps. Walk with spring under your legs, walk with the consciousness that you know who you are.”

